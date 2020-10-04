Luther "Mr. Red" Taylor03/14/1935 - 10/01/2020Roberta, GA- Luther "Mr. Red" Taylor, 85, died at his home on October 1, 2020. Services will be held on Sunday, October 4, 2020, with family receiving friends at their home at 2424 Hwy 341 South in Roberta from 1:00 PM til 2:30 PM. A graveside service with military honors will immediately follow at 3:00 PM in Roberta City Cemetery, with Pastor Leanette Roberson and Mr. Taylor's nephew, Ralph Long, officiating. Please be respectful to the family and others by wearing a face covering and observing social distancing.Born in Bibb County to the late Dolphus and Euchie Edwards Taylor, Mr. Taylor served our country in the United States Air Force. He was the co-owner and manager of Fort Valley Redi Mix for twenty years and was a farmer.Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Doris Wright Taylor; their children, Ronnie Taylor and Pat Taylor, both of Roberta, and Brenda Lucas of Macon; grandchildren, Kory Bentley, Breanna Bentley, and Destiny Lucas; and sisters, Alice Long and Wynelle Hanner, both of Byron. He is preceded in death by brothers Ishmael, Curtis, John, Paul, and Bobby, and sisters, Francis Ethridge and Violet Barkley.In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to the Shepherd Center, 2020 Peachtree Rd. NW, Atlanta, GA 30309. Rooks Funeral Home in Fort Valley is in charge of arrangements.