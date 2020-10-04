1/1
Luther "Red" Taylor
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Luther's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Luther "Mr. Red" Taylor
03/14/1935 - 10/01/2020
Roberta, GA- Luther "Mr. Red" Taylor, 85, died at his home on October 1, 2020. Services will be held on Sunday, October 4, 2020, with family receiving friends at their home at 2424 Hwy 341 South in Roberta from 1:00 PM til 2:30 PM. A graveside service with military honors will immediately follow at 3:00 PM in Roberta City Cemetery, with Pastor Leanette Roberson and Mr. Taylor's nephew, Ralph Long, officiating. Please be respectful to the family and others by wearing a face covering and observing social distancing.
Born in Bibb County to the late Dolphus and Euchie Edwards Taylor, Mr. Taylor served our country in the United States Air Force. He was the co-owner and manager of Fort Valley Redi Mix for twenty years and was a farmer.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Doris Wright Taylor; their children, Ronnie Taylor and Pat Taylor, both of Roberta, and Brenda Lucas of Macon; grandchildren, Kory Bentley, Breanna Bentley, and Destiny Lucas; and sisters, Alice Long and Wynelle Hanner, both of Byron. He is preceded in death by brothers Ishmael, Curtis, John, Paul, and Bobby, and sisters, Francis Ethridge and Violet Barkley.
In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to the Shepherd Center, 2020 Peachtree Rd. NW, Atlanta, GA 30309. Rooks Funeral Home in Fort Valley is in charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Luther "Mr. Red" Taylor



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Service
01:00 - 02:30 PM
at their home
Send Flowers
OCT
4
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Roberta City Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rooks Funeral Home - Fort Valley
213 West Church St.
Fort Valley, GA 31030
(478) 825-2424
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved