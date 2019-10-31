Lyen Hamilton McAbee
Nov 26, 1941 - Oct 26, 2019
Milton, Florida- Lyen McAbee, son of Harold D. and the late Rochelle Hall McAbee, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at his home in Milton, Florida.
Lyen was an accomplished musician (Cellist), and had a keen interest in Astronomy and was a member of the Escambia (Florida) Amateur Astronomy Association.
He is preceded in death by his mother.
Lyen is survived by his father, Harold McAbee; his sister, Trina (Barry) Duffey; nephews, Justin, Ethan (Crystal) and Dagan Duffey; his extended family and many friends. He was previously married to Patricia Freeman McAbee.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Vineville Baptist Church, Macon. Visitation will be held, in the guest reception area, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., preceding the service. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in Lyen's name to Vineville Baptist Church, 2591 Vineville Avenue, Macon, Georgia 31204.
Lewis Funeral Home of Milton, Florida, has been entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.lewisfuneralhomes.net
View the online memorial for Lyen Hamilton McAbee
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 31, 2019