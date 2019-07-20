Lyle Alfred Fineis
January 22, 1933 - July 14, 2019
Brunswick, Georgia- A Funeral Mass will be held for Lyle Alfred Fineis at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Kathleen, Georgia on Thursday, July 25 at 3 pm. Interment will follow at Perry Memorial Gardens.
Lyle, 86, died on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the Hospice of the Golden Isles.
Lyle was born in 1933 in Lansing, Michigan. He proudly served in the Korean War and later made his career in banking. After relocating for his career many times, Lyle and his wife, Helen, settled their family in Perry, Georgia in 1975. Lyle was an avid golfer and spent many happy days after retirement golfing at Perry Country Club.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Edna, brother, Roy, sisters, Ann and Erma, nephew, Keith, beloved German Shepherd, Heidi and his loving wife, Helen.
He is survived by his daughter, Ruth Ann Blackwell (Bob), son, Jim Fineis (Ellen), grandchildren, Robert and Katie Blackwell, sister-in-law, Joyce and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to St. Patrick Catholic Church Building Fund, 2410 GA Hwy 127, Kathleen, GA 31047 or to the Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525.
View the online memorial for Lyle Alfred Fineis
Published in The Telegraph on July 20, 2019