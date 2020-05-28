I worked with Lyle at BellSouth for many years and considered him a friend. It was always a pleasure to just be around him. We laughed constantly. I loved playing golf with Lyle and he was probably the best person at putting that I knew. I once played with his pastor in a senior golf tournament and his pastor told me what an asset Lyle was to his church and I knew Lyle loved his pastor and his church. May God comfort his wife and sons and their families and bless them richly. Take comfort in knowing that Lyle was a unique and special person and loved Jesus.

Luther Alderman

Friend