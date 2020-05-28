Lyle Emory Brooks, II
October 8, 1952 - May 25, 2020
Macon, GA- Lyle Emory Brooks, II, 67, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020. Private services will be held for family only due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Forest Hills United Methodist Church, 1217 Forest Hill Road, Macon 31210.
Mr. Brooks was born in Harrisburg, PA the son of the late Eleanor Baliant Brooks and Lyle E. Brooks, Sr. He was retired from Bell South and was a member of Forest Hills United Methodist Church, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, was very active in all phases of the church and also in the "Walk to Emmaus".
Mr. Brooks is survived by his wife, Linda Orren Brooks, they would have celebrated their 44th wedding anniversary on May 29th. Also surviving are his sons, Craig Brooks (Amanda) of Macon, and Aaron Brooks (Kellie) of Macon; grandchildren, Mattison and Christopher both of Macon; mother-in-law, Mary Orren of Prescott, AR.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Bass Road, Funeral and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 28, 2020.