Lyle Emory Brooks II
1952 - 2020
October 8, 1952 - May 25, 2020
Macon, GA- Lyle Emory Brooks, II, 67, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020. Private services will be held for family only due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Forest Hills United Methodist Church, 1217 Forest Hill Road, Macon 31210.
Mr. Brooks was born in Harrisburg, PA the son of the late Eleanor Baliant Brooks and Lyle E. Brooks, Sr. He was retired from Bell South and was a member of Forest Hills United Methodist Church, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, was very active in all phases of the church and also in the "Walk to Emmaus".
Mr. Brooks is survived by his wife, Linda Orren Brooks, they would have celebrated their 44th wedding anniversary on May 29th. Also surviving are his sons, Craig Brooks (Amanda) of Macon, and Aaron Brooks (Kellie) of Macon; grandchildren, Mattison and Christopher both of Macon; mother-in-law, Mary Orren of Prescott, AR.
Published in The Telegraph on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Snow's Memorial Chapel - Cherry Chapel
746 Cherry Street
Macon, GA 31201
4787437417
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 27, 2020
I worked with Lyle at BellSouth for many years and considered him a friend. It was always a pleasure to just be around him. We laughed constantly. I loved playing golf with Lyle and he was probably the best person at putting that I knew. I once played with his pastor in a senior golf tournament and his pastor told me what an asset Lyle was to his church and I knew Lyle loved his pastor and his church. May God comfort his wife and sons and their families and bless them richly. Take comfort in knowing that Lyle was a unique and special person and loved Jesus.
Luther Alderman
Friend
