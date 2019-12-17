|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lyndoll Moore.
|
|
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
|
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
View Map
Gray United Methodist Church
|
Burial
Following Services
View Map
Lyndoll Moore
July 23, 1932 - December 15, 2019
Gray, GA- Lyndoll Moore, 87, of Gray, passed away peacefully at her home, Sunday, December 15, 2019. Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 2:00PM at Gray United Methodist Church, 117 Jefferson Street, Gray, GA, 31032, in the Chapel. Burial services will follow at Highview Cemetery in Gray, Georgia. Reverend Sarah Ulm and Chris Smarr will officiate. The family will greet friends Friday, December 20, 2019 from 5:00PM until 7:00PM at Hart's Mortuary Jones County Chapel, Gray, Georgia.
Lyndoll was born in Ty Ty, Georgia, raised in Omega, Georgia and later moved to Milledgeville, Georgia with her mother. She attended GSCW, where she studied Physical Education and Biology. Lyndoll spent her working years as a teacher at Jones County High School for seven years and at Central State Hospital as a Recreational Therapist for 25 years. She was a devoted member of the Master Gardeners, Federated Garden Club of Gray and Gray United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the United Methodist Women's Club.
Lyndoll was preceded in death by her parents, Elisha Emmanuel Ulm and Nell Ivester Ulm; brothers, JP Ulm and Claude Ulm; sister, Marie Vincent and her loving husband of 63 years, Billy Moore.
Lyndoll is survived by her son, David (Judy) Moore of Gray; daughter, Ruth (Joe) Kramer of Roswell; grandchildren, Patrick (Ross) Moore of Indianapolis, Jennifer Moore of Marietta, Jessica (Tyler) Simmons of Lula, Caroline Kramer of Roswell and Perry Kramer of Roswell; sister, Sara (Paul) Baud; and many nieces and nephews, as well as her caregivers and friends, Carol Smith, Ashley Wilkes and Sabrina Pitts.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel, 307 Pecan Ln. Gray GA, 31032, has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Lyndoll Moore
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 17, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|