Lynette Avant Chapman
Macon, GA- Lynette Avant Chapman, 71, died Monday, November 4, 2019. Services will be held 11 AM Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Lizzie Chapel Baptist Church with interment at Union Bibb Primitive Church Cemetery. She is survived by her husband David Chapman and daughter, Crystal (Courtney) Chapman. The family can be contacted at 2966 Laney Avenue, Macon, Georgia. Services entrusted to Jones Brothers Mortuary - Macon, Georgia.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 8, 2019