Lynette Avant Chapman

Service Information
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA
31217
(478)-743-3331
Service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Lizzie Chapel Baptist Church
Obituary
Lynette Avant Chapman
Macon, GA- Lynette Avant Chapman, 71, died Monday, November 4, 2019. Services will be held 11 AM Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Lizzie Chapel Baptist Church with interment at Union Bibb Primitive Church Cemetery. She is survived by her husband David Chapman and daughter, Crystal (Courtney) Chapman. The family can be contacted at 2966 Laney Avenue, Macon, Georgia. Services entrusted to Jones Brothers Mortuary - Macon, Georgia.


View the online memorial for Lynette Avant Chapman
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 8, 2019
