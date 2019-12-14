Lynette Sirmons Stogsdill
March 1, 1955 - December 12, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Lynette Stogsdill, 64, joined her beloved husband of 39 years, Roy Leon Stogsdill, in Heaven, on the morning of Thursday, December 12, 2019.
Born in Dublin, Georgia on March 1, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Wilbon and Winnie Elizabeth Sirmons. Lynette was a devoted career wife and stay at home mother; her family came first no matter what. Her life was fully dedicated to taking care of her family and she loved volunteering at her daughters' school events as they grew. Lynette also enjoyed volunteering through Covenant Presbyterian Church where she was a very active member since 1980.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Faye Bass and Jimmy and Charles Sirmons.
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving children, Carrie McNair (Terry) of Kathleen and Kimberly Clements (Jason) of Warner Robins; grandchildren, Caden and Noah McNair, Ralph, William, Levi, Carson, and Jocelyn Clements; brother, Roy, Billy, Wayne, and Ray Sirmons; and sister, Ann Roland.
Visitation will be Monday, December 16, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Pastor Robert Jarrett and Pastor Gary Sagnibene officiating. Lynette will be laid to rest in Buckhorn United Methodist Church Cemetery in Dexter, Georgia at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Lynette to Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1631 Green St., Warner Robins, GA 31093.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 14, 2019