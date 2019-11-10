Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lynn M. Bonnette. View Sign Service Information McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 (478)-953-1478 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Christ United Methodist Church 511 Russell Pkwy Warner Robins , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lynn M. Bonnette

August 1, 1941 - November 7, 2019

Warner Robins, GA- Lynn M. Bonnette, 78, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, while surrounded by her devoted family on Thursday, November 7, 2019. The daughter of the late Sanders Clayton Mathis and Ollie Mae Brewer Mathis, Lynn was born in Lumber City, Georgia. She grew up in Jesup and McRae, Georgia, where she graduated from Telfair County High School in 1959. Lynn was a gifted secretary at Robins Air Force Base before becoming a Procurement Analyst, totaling 38 years of dedicated work before her retirement in 1997. She volunteered with various organizations, including Houston Medical Center where she taught aerobics, and the Houston County Juvenile Court where she served on the Child Protection Panel overseeing the welfare of foster children.

To say Lynn was a devoted member of Christ United Methodist Church would be an understatement. She had a passion for teaching Sunday school, working in the pumpkin patch, and working with VBS, also an active member on several leadership committees within the church. In the little spare time Lynn did have, she enjoyed working in the yard, loved to read, and enjoyed sending hand written cards to people she though may need a little ray of sunshine and adored time spent with her family. Lynn was known to her friends and family as "Mrs. TCB" (Taking Care of Business). She had a beautiful spirit and blessed everyone with whom she came in contact.

In addition to her parents, Lynn was preceded in death by siblings, Oveda Ashley, Maudine Conley, Jeanna Mae Quick, Lawton Mathis, Charles Mathis, and Clayton Mathis.

Her memory will forever be treasured by her loving husband of 54 years, Glenn Bonnette; children, Steven Bonnette (Amy) of Sharpsburg and Kelli King (Rodney) of Canton, Georgia; along with the children that she considered her own, Sherry Sheppard (Marty) and family of Warner Robins, and John Teague (Julie) and family of Warner Robins; grandchildren, Jack Bonnette, Maddie Bonnette, Griffin Culpepper, Chance Culpepper, Ethan King, Brent King, Lindsay Fisher, Lauren Richert; siblings, Geraldine McMillan and Richard Mathis (Joyce).

Visitation will be Sunday, November 10, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019, at Christ United Methodist Church.

The family request that donations may be given in memory of Lynn M. Bonnette to the Bus Fund at Christ United Methodist Church, 511 Russell Pkwy, Warner Robins, GA 31088

Go to





View the online memorial for Lynn M. Bonnette





Lynn M. BonnetteAugust 1, 1941 - November 7, 2019Warner Robins, GA- Lynn M. Bonnette, 78, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, while surrounded by her devoted family on Thursday, November 7, 2019. The daughter of the late Sanders Clayton Mathis and Ollie Mae Brewer Mathis, Lynn was born in Lumber City, Georgia. She grew up in Jesup and McRae, Georgia, where she graduated from Telfair County High School in 1959. Lynn was a gifted secretary at Robins Air Force Base before becoming a Procurement Analyst, totaling 38 years of dedicated work before her retirement in 1997. She volunteered with various organizations, including Houston Medical Center where she taught aerobics, and the Houston County Juvenile Court where she served on the Child Protection Panel overseeing the welfare of foster children.To say Lynn was a devoted member of Christ United Methodist Church would be an understatement. She had a passion for teaching Sunday school, working in the pumpkin patch, and working with VBS, also an active member on several leadership committees within the church. In the little spare time Lynn did have, she enjoyed working in the yard, loved to read, and enjoyed sending hand written cards to people she though may need a little ray of sunshine and adored time spent with her family. Lynn was known to her friends and family as "Mrs. TCB" (Taking Care of Business). She had a beautiful spirit and blessed everyone with whom she came in contact.In addition to her parents, Lynn was preceded in death by siblings, Oveda Ashley, Maudine Conley, Jeanna Mae Quick, Lawton Mathis, Charles Mathis, and Clayton Mathis.Her memory will forever be treasured by her loving husband of 54 years, Glenn Bonnette; children, Steven Bonnette (Amy) of Sharpsburg and Kelli King (Rodney) of Canton, Georgia; along with the children that she considered her own, Sherry Sheppard (Marty) and family of Warner Robins, and John Teague (Julie) and family of Warner Robins; grandchildren, Jack Bonnette, Maddie Bonnette, Griffin Culpepper, Chance Culpepper, Ethan King, Brent King, Lindsay Fisher, Lauren Richert; siblings, Geraldine McMillan and Richard Mathis (Joyce).Visitation will be Sunday, November 10, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019, at Christ United Methodist Church.The family request that donations may be given in memory of Lynn M. Bonnette to the Bus Fund at Christ United Methodist Church, 511 Russell Pkwy, Warner Robins, GA 31088Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements. Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close