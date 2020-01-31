Lynwood Albert Johnson
Oct 4, 1933 - Dec 18, 2019
Sandy Springs, GA- Dr. Lynwood Albert Johnson, age 86, died on December 18, 2019. He was born October 4, 1933 in Macon , Georgia, son of Benjamin Albert Johnson and Dorothy Mallard Johnson. He entered Georgia Tech in 1951, graduating in 1955 first in his class as "Outstanding Industrial Engineering Senior" with undergraduate activities including president of Kappa Alpha fraternity and golf team letterman. He received his Masters degree in 1959 and PhD in 1965, both from Georgia Tech and was a member of its faculty from 1958 until retirement in 1993 as Professor Emeritus. In addition being an educator, Dr. Johnson was consultant to numerous major corporations, co-authored four books on cutting edge industrial and systems engineering developments marketed by national publishers and presented technical papers and lectures in more than fifteen countries. He was remembered by a colleague as "one of the giants having contributed to build the well-earned worldwide reputation of Georgia Tech's School of Industrial and Systems Engineering. "
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 31, 2020