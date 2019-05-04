Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lynwood Wilson "Woody" Hardison Jr.. View Sign Service Information Snow's Memorial Chapel 3077 Pio Nono Ave Macon , GA 31206 (478)-788-3778 Visitation 2:00 PM Liberty United Methodist Church Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Liberty United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Lynwood Wilson Hardison Jr. "Woody"

December 11, 1952 - May 3, 2019

Warner Robins, Ga- Lynwood Wilson Hardison Jr. "Woody", 66, passed away on Friday, May 03, 2019.

A celebration of his life will be held at 3 pm on Sunday, May 5 at Liberty United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service at the church, and internment will be held at the church cemetery following the service. Reverend Jack Osburn and Reverend Wayne Anthony will officiate. The family suggests that those who wish may make a donation to the Laurens County Handicapped Sportsmen's Association at 904 Marley Cannon Road, Dublin Ga, 31021.

Woody was born to the late Lynwood Wilson Hardison Sr. and Bernice Johnson Hardison here in Macon. He was preceded in death by his brother, Ben Holliday. As a child, Woody loved animals no matter if they belonged to him, or not. He even wanted to pursue a career as a veterinarian in his early life. Woody would spend time at his grandmother, "Mama Johns," farm in Dublin where he would feed her animals. He even had a pet duck named "Quack Quack" who would play hide and seek with him from time to time. Through the years, Woody had many pets, but he loved his sweet dogs the most.

Woody graduated from Georgia College in Milledgeville with a BBA in Business Administration. After getting his degree, Woody went to work at the Blue Bird Corporation. After many years of service, Woody retired as the Manager of Internal Audit, his proudest career achievement.

Woody was an avid outdoorsman. You could find him out in the woods looking for the next deer, or on the water waiting for the fish to bite. It didn't matter to Woody. He was a charter member of the Ocmulgee Buck Masters and also served on the board of directors. And if he wasn't hunting or fishing, you could find Woody on the nearby golf course practicing his swing.

Woody was a lover of music. From the Allman Brothers to Led Zeppelin and Pink Floyd, Woody was a lover of southern rock music, and the blues. He had a passion for playing the guitar, and would play his favorite songs like "One Way Out," "Whole Lotta Love," and "Another Brick in the Wall" every chance he got. If Woody wasn't listening or playing music, you could find him alongside his wife, Gail dancing the night away.

Above all else, Woody's heart was for his family. One of his proudest moments in life was getting married to his wild and crazy wife, Gail in November of 1980. Another moment that Woody cherished was the birth of his most precious treasure, his daughter, Leslie, whom he loved dearly. Woody loved his church family as well. He was a long-time member of Liberty United Methodist Church where he studied the Word in the Kindred Spirits Sunday School Class.

Woody is survived by his wife of 38 years, Gail Dean Hardison; daughter Leslie I. Hardison Godfrey (Chris); son, Dean Mitchell; granddaughter, Emma Godfrey; sister-in-law, Ellen Holliday; and several nieces and nephews.

