Lynwood Wilson Hardison Jr. "Woody"
December 11, 1952 - May 3, 2019
Warner Robins, Ga- Lynwood Wilson Hardison Jr. "Woody", 66, passed away on Friday, May 03, 2019.
A celebration of his life will be held at 3 pm on Sunday, May 5 at Liberty United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service at the church, and internment will be held at the church cemetery following the service. Reverend Jack Osburn and Reverend Wayne Anthony will officiate. The family suggests that those who wish may make a donation to the Laurens County Handicapped Sportsmen's Association at 904 Marley Cannon Road, Dublin Ga, 31021.
Visit www.snowspn.com to express tributes. Snow's Memorial Chapel, 3077 Pio Nono Avenue, Macon, GA has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 5, 2019