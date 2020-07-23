Lyria HolstonJuly 18, 2020Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Lyria Holston. A Celebration of Life (Private Immediate Family Only) will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home located at 3275 Pio Nono Avenue Macon, GA. 31206. The family is asking everyone that will be attending to please wear a face mask and follow CDC guidelines. Interment Services (Private Immediate Family Only) will follow at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Pastor Richard N. Robinson Jr. will officiate. He leaves to cherish his memories his five siblings and a host of other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held Friday, July 24, 2020 at 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home located at 4000 Russell Parkway Warner Robins, GA. 31088.