Lyria Holston
1952 - 2020
Lyria Holston
July 18, 2020
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Lyria Holston. A Celebration of Life (Private Immediate Family Only) will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home located at 3275 Pio Nono Avenue Macon, GA. 31206. The family is asking everyone that will be attending to please wear a face mask and follow CDC guidelines. Interment Services (Private Immediate Family Only) will follow at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Pastor Richard N. Robinson Jr. will officiate. He leaves to cherish his memories his five siblings and a host of other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held Friday, July 24, 2020 at 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home located at 4000 Russell Parkway Warner Robins, GA. 31088.


Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Viewing
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home - Warner Robins
JUL
25
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home - Warner Robins
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home - Warner Robins
4000 Russell Parkway
Warner Robins, GA 31088
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
July 23, 2020
Sincerest condolences to the Holston family. You all are in our prayers.
Milton Chatman
Friend
July 19, 2020
Im going to miss you meat head

Love your niece Kisha
Lakisha Holston
Family
