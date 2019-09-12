M. Alice Carter
March 29, 1943 - September 7, 2019
Hawkinsville, GA- M. Alice Carter, 76, of Hawkinsville, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 13, at 1:00 Pm at the Cochran Church of Christ with the Brother Tim Lassiter officiating.
Mrs. Carter was born on March 29, 1943, in Cochran, Georgia. She retired from M. Snower where she was a bookkeeper. Mrs. Carter was a member of Cochran Church of Christ, where she loved serving her Lord and her community. She loved her grandchildren dearly. In her spare time, she loved cooking and tending to her plants and flowers.
Mrs. Carter was preceded in death by her parents, William Robert Barrs and Nannie Lee Barrs; brother, Willard Barrs; brother-in-law's, Barney Joe Mullis and Tommy Bryant; and sister-in-law, Linda Allen.
Mrs. Carter is survived by her husband of 57 years, Wayne Joseph Carter; son, Zachary Carter (Kerri); grandchildren, Evan and Morgan; brother, Johnny Barrs (Pamela); sisters, Dorothy Mullis, Grace Allen, and Mavis Bryant; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 12, 2019