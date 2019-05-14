Guest Book View Sign Service Information McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 (478)-953-1478 Send Flowers Obituary

M. Jean Wilson

December 29, 1941 - May 11, 2019

Warner Robins, Georgia- Jean Wilson, 77, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, May 11, 2019, after an extended period of illness. She passed away at the Houston Medical Center.

Born on December 29, 1941 in Portsmouth, Virginia, Jean was the daughter of the late Mack M. Wilson and Gladys C. Wilson and was youngest of four children. At the age of two, her family moved to Rome, Georgia, and then in 1948, they made the move to Warner Robins, where they made their permanent home. As a child, she attended C.B. Watson Primary School and Charles Thomas Elementary School. Jean graduated with the Class of 1960 from Warner Robins High School. In 1964, she continued her education at Mercer University and earned a Bachelor's Degree in English, while minoring in Christianity and Social Studies. Jean was extremely intelligent and absorbed information quickly. She made good grades without having to study hard. Jean also completed graduate studies in business from the

A woman of sure faith, Jean was a devoted member of both Central Baptist Church and Shirley Hills Baptist Church. She had a heart for service and enjoyed caring for people. Jean fell ill in 2008 and she bravely fought pulmonary disease until the very end of her life.

In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her brothers, Eldon D. Wilson and John E. Wilson; and her very special niece, Judy Elaine Wilson.

Her memory will forever be treasured by her sister, Cherry W. Oliver (Eddie) of Warner Robins; nieces, Barbara Herskowitz of Stockbridge and Cindy Graver of Warner Robins; and several nephews.

Visitation will be Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Afterward, Jean will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery.

The family will accept flowers or donations may be given in memory of Jean Wilson to at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

