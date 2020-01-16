|
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Saint Frances Cabrini Catholic Church
Rosary
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
6:00 PM
Saint Frances Cabrini Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint Frances Cabrini Church
Interment
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
4:00 PM
Sr. M. Valentina (Theresa) Sheridan
June 29, 1931 - January 14, 2020
Savannah, GA- Sister M. Valentina Sheridan (Theresa), RSM died peacefully in her sleep Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Mercy Convent in Savannah, Georgia.
Born June 29, 1931, in Macon, Georgia, to Valentino and Theresa Cassidy Sheridan. Sr. Valentina is preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Valentino, Richard and Donal. She is survived by large family of nephews, nieces, cousins, and her religious community of the Sisters of Mercy
Viewing will be held Thursday, January 16th from 5:00PM until 7:00PM with Holy Rosary at 6:00PM at Saint Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 11500 Middle Ground Road, Savannah, GA. Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 at 10:00 am at Saint Frances Cabrini Church, Savannah, Ga. Interment will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 at 4:00PM at Riverside Cemetery, Macon, Georgia, for all family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Emory St. Joseph's Hospital, The Sisters of Mercy at Mercy Convent 11801 McAuley Drive, Savannah, GA. 31419.
To read the full obituary, please visit to Hart's Mortuary Website: https://www.hartsmort.com/notices/SisterMValentinaTheresa-Sheridan-1
Funeral arrangements will be handled by Baker McCullough Funeral Home Savannah.
Interment will be handled by Hart's on Cherry Street, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201 has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 16, 2020
