Service Information Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc. 12050 Crabapple Road Roswell , GA 30075 (770)-645-1414 Visitation 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc. 12050 Crabapple Road Roswell , GA 30075 Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc. 12050 Crabapple Road Roswell , GA 30075 Graveside service 12:00 PM Macon Memorial Park Cemetery 3969 Mercer University Dr Macon , GA

Mable Bassett Johnson

Roswell, GA.- Mable Bassett Johnson, 94, passed away on February 19, 2020 in Roswell, GA. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years (Cecil) Reid Johnson in 1991, her son-in-law, Tony Barr in 2012 and brother, Milton Bassett in 2015. She leaves behind her family that will miss her very much. Daughters, Joan Foltz (Rick) and Cindy Barr, three grandchildren, Britt Barr (Jenny), Ryan Barr and Greg Matson (Vicky), two great-grandchildren, Forrest and Hayden Barr, niece, Nancy Lee and nephew, Frank Hilley.

Mable was born in Culloden, GA and as a young girl lived in Forsyth, GA. Graduating from Mary Persons High School in 1942 and Macon Hospital School of Nursing in 1946. She married and moved to Macon, with her husband, Reid who had recently returned from WW II. She continued to live in Macon for over 60 years. As a Registered Nurse, she worked at Macon Hospital, Coliseum Park Hospital and Mercer University Infirmary. She was a devoted Braves fan for over 50 years attending many Spring Training games. Mable attended a Braves game and tour of the new SunTrust Ballpark in May 2017 and loved every minute of it.

She resided for the last 5 1/2 years at Magnolia Place Assisted Living in Roswell, in her own apartment, which she so enjoyed. Mable's mother had passed away at the age of 60, from Alzheimer's which left her with a special heart for people with dementia and Alzheimer's. Mable often helped the residents with dementia at meal time. Mable remained fiercely independent most of her life. Her family is so blessed that she had a sound mind, quality of life and was able to enjoy her friends and family for so many years. .

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 3PM at Northside Chapel , 12050 Crabapple Rd. Roswell. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 12:00PM at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery, Macon.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that donations may be made to The or Angels Among Us Pet Rescue.







