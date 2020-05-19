Mable Louise Pryor
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mable's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mable Louise Pryor
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Mable Louise Pryor will be held 1 PM Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Macedonia Baptist Church, Montrose GA. Rev. Warren Harris, Sr. will officiate. Mrs. Pryor, 86, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
Survivors includes her five children, Sheila (Danny) Davis, David (Harriett) Pryor, Jr., Irvin Pryor, Jerome Pryor and Gregory Pryor; brother, James Knight; four grandchildren; two great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 19, 2020 from 2 PM until 4 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Mable Louise Pryor


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
20
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Macedonia Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved