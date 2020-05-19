Mable Louise PryorMacon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Mable Louise Pryor will be held 1 PM Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Macedonia Baptist Church, Montrose GA. Rev. Warren Harris, Sr. will officiate. Mrs. Pryor, 86, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020.Survivors includes her five children, Sheila (Danny) Davis, David (Harriett) Pryor, Jr., Irvin Pryor, Jerome Pryor and Gregory Pryor; brother, James Knight; four grandchildren; two great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.Public Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 19, 2020 from 2 PM until 4 PM ONLY.Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.