Mable Wilder Pleasant
May 10, 1938 - February 21, 2020
Macon, GA- Funeral service will be Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church 600 Eisenhower Parkway with burial in Macon Memorial Park. Family hour will be from 6-7 Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Bentley's Chapel on Montpelier Avenue
Family contact: 3065 Manchester Drive, Macon
Services entrusted to Bentley and Sons Funeral Home, Macon
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 26, 2020