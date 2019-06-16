Mack Mitchell Martin, Sr.
Fort Valley, GA- Mack Mitchell Martin, Sr., 85, born in Macon, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019. He was the son of Troy and Nelle Martin, the youngest son of six children.
Mack married Jeanelle Cummings on May 17, 1951. They lived and reared their family in Fort Valley, Georgia. They had five children: Mack,Jr., Teressa, Melba, Donald, and Audrey.
A father and commercial artist, Mack was a servant to the community. He was in the National Guard, and a City Police Officer for Fort Valley. Additionally, He served as an auxiliary deputy for the Peach County Sheriff Department, and a volunteer Fire Fighter in Fort Valley for 25 years.
Mack loved fishing and hunting. He enjoyed designing and building various homes and recreational vehicles.
Mack was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanelle, of 64 years; and son, Mack Mitchell Martin, Jr. He is survived by his children: Teressa (Mike) Kennemore, Saluda, SC; Melba (Steve) Smith, Macon; Donald (Pamela) Martin, Perry; Audrey (Frankie) Williams, Barnwell, SC; and daughter-in-law, Debbie Martin, Centerville; 9 loving grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and son, he was preceded in death by his parents and five siblings.
The family will receive friends on Monday, June 17, 2019, from 10:00 to 10:45 am at Rooks Funeral Home, Fort Valley, Georgia. A graveside service celebrating his life will be held at Oaklawn Cemetery, Fort Valley, Georgia, at 11:00 am. Brian Stewart, Chaplain of Peach County Sheriff Department will officiate the service.
Husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, son, brother, and uncle
Rooks Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on June 16, 2019