Dr. Macram Marcus Ayoub
June 26, 1938 - December 3, 2020
Macon, Georgia - Dr. Macram Marcus Ayoub, 82, of Macon, died Thursday, December 3, 2020. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Navicent Health Foundation, 770 Hemlock St., Ste. A, Macon, GA 31201.
