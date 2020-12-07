1/1
Dr. Macram Marcus Ayoub
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Macram's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Macram Marcus Ayoub
June 26, 1938 - December 3, 2020
Macon, Georgia - Dr. Macram Marcus Ayoub, 82, of Macon, died Thursday, December 3, 2020. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Navicent Health Foundation, 770 Hemlock St., Ste. A, Macon, GA 31201.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to read the full obituary and to express condolences.
Hart's on Cherry Street, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201 has charge of the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Riverside Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
765 Cherry Street
Macon, GA 31201
478-746-4321
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 4, 2020
Dr. Ayoub was one of the best. He was an awesome surgeon and teacher. It was always a learning experience to work with him. He truly was a kind soul. He is missed.
Jennifer McLeod, RN
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved