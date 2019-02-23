Macy Murphey
Bryant
February 1, 1933 - February 21, 2019
Roberta, GA- Funeral services for Macy Murphey Bryant, 86, of Roberta, will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Roberta Baptist Church. Entombment will follow in Roberta City Cemetery. Mrs. Bryant passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Pine Pointe Hospice.
She was a faithful member of Roberta Baptist Church for 73 years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and a friend to all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by a son, Timothy N. Bryant, Sr.
Survivors include her husband of 67 years, Dick J. Bryant of Roberta; one daughter, Lori Payne (Greg) of Carrollton; one sister, Betty Hannon of Ft. Valley; five grandchildren, Shawn Bryant (Veronica) of Roberta, Timothy N, Bryant (Jenna) of Adairsville,; Rebecca Payne (Bryn Powers) of Carrollton; Rachel Bowie (John Mark) of Auburn, AL and Elias Payne of Carrollton; eight great-grandchildren also survive.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to; Roberta Baptist Church, PO Box 27, Roberta, GA 31078 or Pine Pointe Hospice, 6261 Peake Road, Macon, GA 31210.
Visitation will be held on Saturday evening from 5 to 7 pm at the funeral home.
You may sign the online guest register at www.mcleightonfuneralservice.com
McLeighton Funeral Service of Roberta is in charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Macy Murphey Bryant
McLeighton Funeral Service - Roberta
375 South Dugger Avenue
Roberta, GA 31078
(478)836-3336
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 23, 2019