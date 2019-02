Macy MurpheyBryantFebruary 1, 1933 - February 21, 2019Roberta, GA- Funeral services for Macy Murphey Bryant, 86, of Roberta, will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Roberta Baptist Church. Entombment will follow in Roberta City Cemetery. Mrs. Bryant passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Pine Pointe Hospice.She was a faithful member of Roberta Baptist Church for 73 years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and a friend to all who knew her.She was preceded in death by a son, Timothy N. Bryant, Sr.Survivors include her husband of 67 years, Dick J. Bryant of Roberta; one daughter, Lori Payne (Greg) of Carrollton; one sister, Betty Hannon of Ft. Valley; five grandchildren, Shawn Bryant (Veronica) of Roberta, Timothy N, Bryant (Jenna) of Adairsville,; Rebecca Payne (Bryn Powers) of Carrollton; Rachel Bowie (John Mark) of Auburn, AL and Elias Payne of Carrollton; eight great-grandchildren also survive.Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to; Roberta Baptist Church, PO Box 27, Roberta, GA 31078 or Pine Pointe Hospice, 6261 Peake Road, Macon, GA 31210.Visitation will be held on Saturday evening from 5 to 7 pm at the funeral home.You may sign the online guest register at www.mcleightonfuneralservice.com McLeighton Funeral Service of Roberta is in charge of arrangements.