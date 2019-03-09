Mae Bridges Houston
September 17, 1931 - March 6, 2019
Macon, Georgia- Mae Bridges Houston, 87, of Macon, Georgia passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019. A memorial visitation will be held at 253 Eagle Drive Macon, Ga. 31211,Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. till 4:00 p.m.at the residence of Keith and Christy Houston. A private graveside will be held at a later date in the Blakely Cemetery in Blakely, Georgia.
Born in Early County, she was the daughter of the late Charles Washington Bridges and Ella Mae Willis Bridges. She was the wife of the late Max Edward Houston.
Mae was a member of the Rock Springs Church, Macon, and a homemaker. She was also preceded in death by a son, Max Edward Houston Jr. and a sister, Iliene Tollerson.
She is survived by her children, Steve Anthony Houston(Faith), Keith Houston(Christy), and Ted Richard Houston, Brother, Charles Bridges (Vivian) Grandchildren, Reverend Joshua Houston(Carrie), Judson Houston (Deanna), Cindy Bonner(Lamar), Denise Brantley(Kenneth), Marie Houston(Marty Cullens), Nathan Houston, Breanna Houston, and Ian Houston. Several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations to the Rock Springs Church, 6601 Zebulon Road, Macon, Georgia 31210.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Mae Bridges Houston
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA 31216
(478) 788-2929
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 9, 2019