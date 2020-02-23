Mae Lee Ammons
JANUARY 31, 1946 - FEBRUARY 12, 2020
Gray, GA- Born to the late Rosa Mae Blow and Jimmy Lee Blow. She joined Greater St. James A.M.E. Church at a young age. Mae graduated from Maggie Califf High School, in 1963. She retired from YKK, Inc., after 19 years. Survivors include; daughter, Felice A. Lawson; brother, Anderson Blow; sisters, Rosa L. Mercer & Gussie Bonner; granddaughters, Chontaye K. (Tobias) Russell, Tequila M. Jackson, & Kalayah R. Lawson; great-grandson, Jayden Russell; sons-in-law, Charles A. Jackson & Rodney S. Lawson; & a host of relatives and friends. Mae was funeralized at 1:00 pm on Feb. 22, 2020 at Greater St. James A.M.E., eulogized by Rev. Johnny Sanders. Professional services entrusted to Bernard's Family Funeral Care, Eatonton GA
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 23, 2020