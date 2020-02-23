Mae Lee Ammons (1946 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mae Lee Ammons.
Service Information
Bernard's Family Funeral Care, LLC - Eatonton
103 Willie Bailey Street
Eatonton, GA
31024
(706)-485-4494
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mae Lee Ammons
JANUARY 31, 1946 - FEBRUARY 12, 2020
Gray, GA- Born to the late Rosa Mae Blow and Jimmy Lee Blow. She joined Greater St. James A.M.E. Church at a young age. Mae graduated from Maggie Califf High School, in 1963. She retired from YKK, Inc., after 19 years. Survivors include; daughter, Felice A. Lawson; brother, Anderson Blow; sisters, Rosa L. Mercer & Gussie Bonner; granddaughters, Chontaye K. (Tobias) Russell, Tequila M. Jackson, & Kalayah R. Lawson; great-grandson, Jayden Russell; sons-in-law, Charles A. Jackson & Rodney S. Lawson; & a host of relatives and friends. Mae was funeralized at 1:00 pm on Feb. 22, 2020 at Greater St. James A.M.E., eulogized by Rev. Johnny Sanders. Professional services entrusted to Bernard's Family Funeral Care, Eatonton GA


View the online memorial for Mae Lee Ammons
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 23, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.