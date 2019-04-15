Mae Walker
|
August 18, 1929 - April 13, 2019
McRae, GA- Mae Elizabeth Broadaway Walker, 89, formerly of McRae, died Saturday, April 13, following a brief illness. A funeral service will be held at 11:00A.M., Monday, April 15, in the chapel of Vaughn Funeral Home followed by a visitation until 1:00P.M.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to McRae Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 55567, McRae, GA 31055; (stjude.org/memorial), 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959; or Hospice Compassus, 2470 Daniels Bridge Rd., Building 100, Suite 171, Athens, GA 30606.
Vaughn Funeral Home of McRae has charge of arrangements.
Vaughn Funeral Home
107 E. Oak St.
McRae, GA 31055
(229) 868-6469
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 15, 2019