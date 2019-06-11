Mae Wimberly Guest
April 17, 1920 - June 8, 2019
Macon, Georgia- Mae Wimberly Guest, 99, of Macon, Georgia passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Jeffersonville First Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Jeffersonville City Cemetery. Pastor Craig Walden will officiate. The family will visit with friends after the service in the church fellowship hall.
Born in Jeffersonville, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late Ezekiel Turner Wimberly and Jennie King Wimberly. She was the widow of Albert Keen Guest.
Mrs. Guest was a member of the Vineville Baptist Church, and a homemaker.
She is survived by her children, Kay Guest Tyler, Carol Guest Whitlock (Jim) and Pam Guest Jones(Steve). Grandchildren, Jeff Tyler(Connie) Aimee Talbert(Al), Mark Tyler(Samantha), Dan Whitlock(Cheryl), John Whitlock, Laurie Chavarria(Marco), Nicki Cromer(Jason) and Matthew Jones(Miranda); Fifteen great grandchildren and Three great great grandchildren.
Published in The Telegraph on June 11, 2019