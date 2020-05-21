Maggie Elizabeth Hawes Turner
1926 - 2020
Maggie Elizabeth Hawes Turner
December 28, 1926 - May 17, 2020
Macon, GA- Graveside services for Mrs. Maggie Elizabeth Hawes Turner will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Macon Memorial Park.
Mrs. Turner was born December 28, 1926 in Macon, Georgia. She was the daughter of the late Mr. James Hawes and Mrs. Cornelia Persons Hawes. Maggie was one of four children, three of whom preceded her in death. Her education began in the Bibb County School System at Greene Street Grammar School. She graduated from Hudson High. She continued her education at Fort Valley State College: receiving her Bachelor Degree in Early Childhood Education. She also continued her education toward Master's Degree in Early Childhood Education at Clark College. She was a dedicated educator in the Bibb County school system where she worked thirty-two years before retirement.
Maggie Turner was a member of Steward Chapel A.M.E and later joined Greater Allen Chapel A.M.E Church.
She was a very proud charter member of Epsilon Tau Zeta of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated where she served for over fifty years, giving her the honor of being a "Zeta Dove". She served in several organizations such as the Bibb Retired Education Association, Pleasant Hill Neighborhood Association, and Fort Valley State Macon Chapter Alumni Association. She was preceded in death by her loving son, William L. Turner Jr.
She leaves to cherish her fondest memories: Dr. Jasmine T. Jackson (daughter); Jasmine D. Gooden (Curtis), Jarayon Jackson, Lakesia Turner, Shontell Turner, Macie Turner and Jonathan Turner (grandchildren); great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews; and other family members and dear friends.
Hutchings Service.


Published in The Telegraph on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Hutchings Funeral Home, Inc.
536 New Street
Macon, GA 31201
(478) 743-1212
May 20, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Peace and Blessings, Cynthia
Cynthia Pipkins
Classmate
