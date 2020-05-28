Mrs. Maggie Lee BattleFebruary 11, 1926 - May 22, 2020Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Maggie Lee Battle. A private (Family Only) Graveside Service will be held Friday, May 29, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery located at 3969 Mercer University Drive, Macon, GA. 31204. Reverend James Crafter will officiate. She leaves to cherish her memories three devoted daughters, Margie Adair, Elizabeth Barber & Jacquelyn Bentley; one devoted son, Carl Glover and a host of other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.