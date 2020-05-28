Maggie Lee Battle
1926 - 2020
Mrs. Maggie Lee Battle
February 11, 1926 - May 22, 2020
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Maggie Lee Battle. A private (Family Only) Graveside Service will be held Friday, May 29, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery located at 3969 Mercer University Drive, Macon, GA. 31204. Reverend James Crafter will officiate. She leaves to cherish her memories three devoted daughters, Margie Adair, Elizabeth Barber & Jacquelyn Bentley; one devoted son, Carl Glover and a host of other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Mrs. Maggie Lee Battle



Published in The Telegraph on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Viewing
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
MAY
29
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
4784775737
