Majel "Marie" Hammond
November 19, 1939 - August 10, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Majel "Marie" Hammond, 80, joined her parents, John and Bertha Atkins in Heaven on Monday, August 10, 2020.
Originally from Newton Stewart, Indiana, Marie was a military spouse who traveled the world with her husband Carl W. Hammond to whom she was married for 63 years. Marie was a former room monitor and teacher for Children's Friend Learning Center, where her joy of teaching was felt throughout the classrooms in which she taught. She was an attendee of Shirley Hills Baptist Church. Her many other interests included membership in the Red Hat Society organization, crocheting, and taking photos of the many places she visited. She will also be remembered for her love of her cats.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were sisters Viva Goode and Judy Murray; and brother, Kenneth Atkins
Along with her husband, Carl, survivors of this world-traveler include her sons, Kenneth Hammond and Carl Warren Hammond (Patricia), all of Warner Robins; grandchildren, Jason Hammond (Nichole), Mallory Tucker (Jared), Warren Shafor (Nichole), Paul Hammond (Jenna), and Adam Deich; brother, Ray Atkins (Charlene); sister, Ruby Lane (Bob), Lou Ellen Buening (Pat), Kathy Hoffman (Mike), Jayne Wininger (Steve), Debbie Caldemeyer (Larry), and Brenda Maria Atkins; and special friends Ruth Griffin, Maritza Elmore and Harold Soto..
Marie will be returned home to Indiana for the family to receive visitors at the Denbo Funeral Home, 628 IN-64 in English, Indiana on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. EST. Funeral services will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the Chapel of Denbo Funeral Home with the Reverend Al Madden officiating. She will be laid to rest in Wickliffe Cemetery at 8625 IN-164, Eckerty, in Crawford County, Indiana.
The family will accept flowers, but those who wish may make donations in Marie's honor to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com
to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory along with Denbo Funeral Home in English, Indiana have the privilege of being entrusted with Marie's arrangements. View the online memorial for Majel "Marie" Hammond