Malav Mahendra Shah
January 7, 1959 - October 9, 2019
Lizella, GA- Malav Mahendra Shah, 60, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 at the chapel of Macon Memorial Park at 2PM. The family will greet friends and loved ones an hour prior to the service. Deacon Don Coates will officiate.
Malav was born in Rajkot, India on January 7, 1959. He is predeceased by his father, Mahendra Shah. Malav was proud to become a naturalized US citizen in 1991. After obtaining his Master's Degree in Physics at the University of Georgia, Malav began his teaching career. He taught as an Associate Professor of Physics at Middle Georgia State University. Malav also worked at SAIC in Warner Robins for a number of years.
Malav is survived by his daughter, Neely Shah; mother, Mridula Shah; cousins Kanai Shah (Boston), Shivam Shah (Seattle), and Sujal Rawal (Atlanta); and many other aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express tributes.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 13, 2019