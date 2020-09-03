1/1
Malcolm Cole Davis
1929 - 2020
Malcolm Cole Davis
October 11, 1929 - September 1, 2020
Macon, GA- Malcolm Cole Davis died Tuesday, September 1, 2020. There will be no visitation and the service will be private. Rev. Joe McDaniel will officiate. At his request, there will be no flowers or memorials, instead he requested that you do something for someone in need and later take a friend to lunch.
Malcolm was born in Newnan, Georgia on October 11, 1929. He was educated in the Newnan Public Schools, Mercer University, Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, Princeton Seminary, Columbia Seminary, and did his clinical training at Central State Hospital. Malcolm began his ministry as Associate Pastor at First Baptist Church, DeLand, Florida. He was later a pastor in Georgia at First Baptist churches in Hogansville, Manchester, Forsyth, and LaGrange. Later, he became a Presbyterian and pastored Presbyterian churches in Cairo, Forsyth, McDonough, Statesboro and Monticello.
Malcolm is survived by his wife, Ericha Benshoff; children, Cole Davis (Donna), Ken Davis, Holly Oxford (Chris); step-daughter, Taylor Moyer; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren.
Visit www.snowsmacon.com to express tributes.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Bass Road, has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 3, 2020.
