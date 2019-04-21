Obituary Guest Book View Sign

MALCOLM P. DEAN, SR.

PERRY, GA- Malcolm Paul Dean, Sr., 73, passed away peacefully on Good Friday, April 19, 2019, after an extended illness. A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at Perry Memorial Gardens. The family will visit with friends at the home of Mr. Dean after the service. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions to Chords of Kindness (the named fund in memory of Kody Lucas), c/o Jay's HOPE, 1157 Forsyth Street, Macon, GA 31201 or to the .

Malcolm was born in Leslie, Georgia, to the late John Paul and Kathleen Jones Dean. His family moved to Perry when he was a young child and he had lived there the rest of his life. His father was a brick mason, which was a family trade. Malcolm worked with his father and brothers until he started his own business. He was a brick mason for over 40 years. Malcolm enjoyed hunting and following NASCAR, but he especially loved fishing. He took his family camping through the years when his children were growing up. He treasured the time spent with his family, particularly his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Kody Lucas; his loving and devoted wife, Carolyn Dean; and three brothers, Roland Dean, Steve Dean, and Wallace Dean.

Left to cherish the memories they made with Mr. Dean are his children, Donna Moss (Michael) and Malcolm Dean, Jr., both of Perry; his grandchildren, Gracie Dean, John Paul Dean, Dylan Sapp, and Ryan Moss; his siblings, Gloria Hughes, Earnestine Hurley (Chuck), Charlie Dean, William Dean (Betty Anne), Earl Dean (Pam), and Earlene Thornton; his sister-in-law, Bobbie Dean; and many nieces and nephews.

Condolences for the family may be left in the online guestbook at





View the online memorial for MALCOLM P. DEAN, SR.





MALCOLM P. DEAN, SR.PERRY, GA- Malcolm Paul Dean, Sr., 73, passed away peacefully on Good Friday, April 19, 2019, after an extended illness. A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at Perry Memorial Gardens. The family will visit with friends at the home of Mr. Dean after the service. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions to Chords of Kindness (the named fund in memory of Kody Lucas), c/o Jay's HOPE, 1157 Forsyth Street, Macon, GA 31201 or to the .Malcolm was born in Leslie, Georgia, to the late John Paul and Kathleen Jones Dean. His family moved to Perry when he was a young child and he had lived there the rest of his life. His father was a brick mason, which was a family trade. Malcolm worked with his father and brothers until he started his own business. He was a brick mason for over 40 years. Malcolm enjoyed hunting and following NASCAR, but he especially loved fishing. He took his family camping through the years when his children were growing up. He treasured the time spent with his family, particularly his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Kody Lucas; his loving and devoted wife, Carolyn Dean; and three brothers, Roland Dean, Steve Dean, and Wallace Dean.Left to cherish the memories they made with Mr. Dean are his children, Donna Moss (Michael) and Malcolm Dean, Jr., both of Perry; his grandchildren, Gracie Dean, John Paul Dean, Dylan Sapp, and Ryan Moss; his siblings, Gloria Hughes, Earnestine Hurley (Chuck), Charlie Dean, William Dean (Betty Anne), Earl Dean (Pam), and Earlene Thornton; his sister-in-law, Bobbie Dean; and many nieces and nephews.Condolences for the family may be left in the online guestbook at www.watsonhunt.com . Watson-Hunt Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Funeral Home Watson-Hunt Funeral Home

1208 Main Street Post Office Box 52

Perry , GA 31069

(478) 987-2423 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close