Malcom Nelson (1958 - 2019)
Service Information
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
501 Elberta Rd
Warner Robins, GA
31093
(478)-923-6323
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
501 Elberta Rd
Warner Robins, GA 31093
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
501 Elberta Rd
Warner Robins, GA 31093
View Map
Obituary
Malcom Nelson
October 19, 1958 - August 13, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Celebration of life for Mr. Malcom Nelson will be held Saturday August 17, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Nelson's Memorial Mortuary Chapel.
Committal service will be held at Parkway Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Survivors include his Son Malcom M. Nelson; Siblings Hardrick Nelson, Edna Wisdom; one devoted niece Cherlyn McIntee and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held Friday August 16, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM in the chapel.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 16, 2019
