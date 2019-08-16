Malcom Nelson
October 19, 1958 - August 13, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Celebration of life for Mr. Malcom Nelson will be held Saturday August 17, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Nelson's Memorial Mortuary Chapel.
Committal service will be held at Parkway Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Survivors include his Son Malcom M. Nelson; Siblings Hardrick Nelson, Edna Wisdom; one devoted niece Cherlyn McIntee and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held Friday August 16, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM in the chapel.
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 16, 2019