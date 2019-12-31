Mamie Hamlin
Jones County, Georgia- Mamie J. Hamlin, 90, of Highway 18, West, died Sunday, December 29, 2019, at a local nursing home. Graveside services will be held at 2:00am, Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Gordon Family Cemetery. The family will greet friends at the residence of Michael and Cissie Hamlin, 1222 Highway 18, West, following the services.
Mrs. Hamlin was born May 17, 1929, in Wayside and had lived in Jones County for most of her life. She was the daughter of the late Will Jackson and Leila Mae Gordon Jackson. Mrs. Hamlin was a homemaker and was preceded in death by her husband: Charles Hamlin, two sisters and four brothers.
Mrs. Hamlin is survived by her sons: Michael Hamiln (Cissie) and Ken Hamlin; grandchildren: Shawn Hamlin, Ashley Hamlin Lord (Justin), Justin Hamlin (Cassidy) and Jackson Hamlin; great-grandchildren: Codie Hamlin, Sutton Lord and Lake Lord sister: Juanita Allen; brother: Wesley Jackson and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that contributions be made in her memory to Sonrise Ministries, 3378 Gray Highway, Gray, Georgia 31032.
