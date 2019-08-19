Mamie Lee Raines Willis
February 4, 1924 - August 16, 2019
Macon , GA- Mamie Lee Raines Willis. age 97, of Roberta GA transitioned on Friday, August 16, 2019. The Willis family will be accepting visitation on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Bentley & Sons Chapel, Roberta GA from 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM.
Life Service will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Salem Baptist Church, Thomaston GA at 12 Noon.
She is survived by her 7 children; Charlie Frank Willis of Roberta Georgia, Frank Aaron Willis of Detroit Michigan, Betty JoAnn Curtis of Roberta, Georgia, Mary Estella Mathis of Roberta, Georgia, Gayle (Paul) Peart of Riverdale, Georgia, Ernestine (Kenneth) Turner of Roberta, Georgia and Brenda (James) Spearmen of Fairburn, Georgia.
Family contact: 112 Mt Carmel Church Rd. Roberta GA 31078
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon & Roberta.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 19, 2019