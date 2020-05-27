Mamie Lois Taylor Brown
October 7, 1930 - May 15, 2020
Macon, GA- Graveside Services for Mamie Lois Taylor Brown are 12:00Noon, Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Mt. Hope A.M. E. Church Cemetery. Hicks & Sons Mortuary, Macon.
View the online memorial for Mamie Lois Taylor Brown
Published in The Telegraph on May 27, 2020.