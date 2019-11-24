Mamie Nell Thompson
04/05/1944 - 11/21/2019
JEFFERRSONVILLE, GA- Mamie Nell Scarborough Thompson, 75, of Main St., passed away Thursday in Macon.
Services will be held Sunday November 24, 2019 at 3:00 PM in Reece Funeral Home. Burial will be in Prospect United Methodist Church Cemetery. Rev. Sam Collins will officiate.
Mrs. Thompson was born in Danville, GA the daughter of the late Paul Robert Scarborough and Lois Fowler Scarborough. She was the widow of the late Randy Hinson and the late Billy Thompson. She was preceded in death by her nephew Jack Scarborough. Mamie Nell was a Homemaker and a Methodist.
Survivors include her son, Dennis Hinson. Sisters, Ginny Scarborough, Rhonda (Robert) Warren, and Sheila McAllister.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 Saturday in the funeral home.
To help family with expenses visit www.reecefuneralhomeinc.com and click on tribute fund.
Visit www.reecefuneralhomeinc.com to express tributes.
Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Mamie Nell Thompson
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 24, 2019