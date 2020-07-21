1/1
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside services for Mamie Stewart will be held 10 AM Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery. Rev. Carter Watts, Sr. will officiate. Mrs. Stewart, 98, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
Survivors include three children, Ola (Vascoe) Rozier, Irene Calhoun, Mamie (James) Bivins; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public visitation will be held Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 2 to 4 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
Memories & Condolences
July 21, 2020
To the family, I am truly sorry for your lost. Praying for peace and comfort during this difficult time of sadness and sorrow.
James Sams, Jr.
Friend
July 21, 2020
Well done thy good and faithful servant well done.
Darryl @ Josette whisby
Family
July 21, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Cassius Walton and Family
Family
July 21, 2020
My Condolences to the Family. May GOD continue to BLESS and Keep you all FOREVER!!
Margaret Pauldo
Friend
