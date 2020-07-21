Mamie Stewart
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside services for Mamie Stewart will be held 10 AM Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery. Rev. Carter Watts, Sr. will officiate. Mrs. Stewart, 98, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
Survivors include three children, Ola (Vascoe) Rozier, Irene Calhoun, Mamie (James) Bivins; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public visitation will be held Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 2 to 4 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.