Marcia Carruth

August 30, 1933 - April 13, 2019

Roswell, GA- Marcia Cook Carruth, age 85, was born August 30, 1933 in Cochran, GA and passed away peacefully at home in Roswell, GA on April 13, 2019. Marcia grew up in Cochran, GA and attended Wesleyan College in Macon, GA where she studied Art and Interior Design. She then worked in Interior Design in Macon, GA and in Roswell, GA after moving to the area in 1981. Marcia attended Mulberry Methodist Church and First Presbyterian Church in Macon, GA and Peachtree Presbyterian Church in Atlanta, GA. She also enjoyed playing Alta Tennis at Horseshoe Bend Country Club in Roswell, GA and was a member of Garden Clubs in Macon, GA and in Roswell, GA.

Marcia is preceded in death by her father and mother, James and Mittie (Arnold) Cook of Macon, GA; her husband, Carl W. Carruth of Roswell, GA; and her brothers, Bill Cook and Phillip Cook of Macon, GA.

Marcia is survived by her sons, Mark Carruth (Dena) of Roswell, GA and Steve Carruth (Jenny) of Atlanta, GA; her grandchildren, Andrew Carruth (Kirby) of Woodstock, GA and Lauren Merritt (Conor) of Roswell, GA; her great grandchildren, Ford Carruth, Miles Carruth, Natalie Merritt and Evelyn Merritt; her brother, Wendell Cook (Catherine) of Perry, GA; her sister, Lillian Morris of Roswell, GA and her brother, Charles Cook (Karen) of Santa Maria, CA.

Marcia's family will receive friends Thursday the 18th of April, 2019 at 1:00 pm with a funeral service immediately following at 2:00 pm. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Must Ministries, 1280 Field Parkway, Marietta, GA 30066.





12050 Crabapple Road

Roswell , GA 30075

