Marcia "Mickie" Enckler Stewart

December 23, 1943 - April 5, 2019

Kathleen, GA- Mickie Stewart passed away on the morning of Friday, April 5, 2019 at the age of 75.

The daughter of the late Harry and Lola Enckler, Mickie was born in Fitzgerald, Georgia, and grew up in Rosemont, Pennsylvania. She moved with her family to Warner Robins in 1959 and had been a resident of the area ever since. Mickie loved every day of her 32 years educating and advocating for children with special needs in the Houston County School System. She served as a local and state coordinator for the Special Olympics, as well. When Mickie was not working or volunteering, she found joy in making memories and spending time with her family.

Mickie is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Bill Stewart of Kathleen; daughters, Kerry Hamilton (Bob) of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Kelly Godfrey (Tom) of Atlanta; five grandchildren, Dylan, Jordan, and Olivia Hamilton, and Thomas and Margaux Godfrey; sister, Carol Cason; and brothers, Harry and Bobby Enckler.

Visitation will be Tuesday, April 9, 2019, from 3:00 until 5:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow at 5:00 p.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Mausoleum at a later date.

Memorials may be given in memory of Mickie Stewart to Special Olympics Georgia, 6046 Financial Dr., Norcross, GA 30071 or to the Humane Society of Houston County, Inc., P.O. Box 9588, Warner Robins, GA 31095.

417 South Houston Lake Road

Warner Robins , GA 31088

McCullough Funeral Home

417 South Houston Lake Road

Warner Robins , GA 31088

(478) 953-1478

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close