Marcia Robbins

August 13, 1952 - March 01,2020

Macon, GA- Marcia Robbins

August 13, 1952 – March 1, 2020

Macon, GA – Marcia Robbins passed away suddenly on Sunday, March 1, 2020 and went home to be with her heavenly Lord, Jesus.

Marcia was born in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, August 13, 1952 and she was the eldest child and only daughter of her late parents Kenneth Hancock and Carolyn McLauchlin Hancock.

Marcia was the precious wife of and is survived by her loving husband, Daniel Robbins of Macon, GA. She also was the devoted mother of her children who also survive her, Angela (Glen) Kitchen of Summerville, SC; Danielle (Steve) O'Neill of Charlotte, NC; Grace (Chris) Rocker of Lexington, SC; and her son Eric Robbins of Macon, GA. Marcia also had two adored grandsons, Cole Kitchen and Luke Rocker.

She is also survived by her three brothers, Keith (Susanne) Hancock of Lincolnton, NC, Barry (Anna) Hancock of Gastonia, NC, and Brian (Gina) Hancock of Fayetteville, GA. Marcia also had nieces and nephews surviving her, Ian Hancock, Megan Mull of Lincolnton, NC; Amber Hancock, Michael Hancock of Fayetteville, GA and loving aunts, uncles, and many cousins who loved her dearly.

Marcia worked for and served many members and guests at Ingleside Baptist Church as part of the Bookstore and Café ministry team. She served faithfully and always expressed much love for everyone she met. Marcia had a very sweet spirit and loving presence that was so genuine to everyone.

She loved being a member of Ingleside and always enjoyed the worship music and messages. She loved to travel with her family, and she loved spending time with cherished friends and neighbors. She will always be remembered and will be missed greatly.

Visitation will be on Thursday, March 5, from 1:00pm until 2:00pm with a celebration of life service at 2:00pm in the Ingleside Baptist Church Chapel, 834 Wimbish Road, Macon, GA. Burial will be a private family service at graveside following her funeral.

