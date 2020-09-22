1/1
Rev. Marcus Anthony
1951 - 2020
Rev. Marcus Anthony
July 15, 1951 - September 16, 2020
Macon , GA- His Lord said unto him, Well done, thou good & faithful servant: thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make you ruler over many things: enter into the joy of thy Lord.
He was the husband of Cora Boynton Anthony.
He will be laid to rest on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 10L:00 AM at Faulks Chapel Baptist Church cemetery; 3141 GA-96, Jeffersonville GA.
Services rendered by Fluker Funeral Services; 985 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross GA.


View the online memorial for Rev. Marcus Anthony


Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
September 21, 2020
Rev.Anthony was a wonderful and amazing man.He could preach and sing .He could sing an Old Baptist Hymn and everyone would cry.RIP .
Laura Gallemore
September 21, 2020
In Loving Memory Of A Wonderful, Preacher, Teacher, Pastor And Great Friend, May GOD Bless The Family
DEA. JAMES & SIS. CINDY SMITH SR.
