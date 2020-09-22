Rev. Marcus AnthonyJuly 15, 1951 - September 16, 2020Macon , GA- His Lord said unto him, Well done, thou good & faithful servant: thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make you ruler over many things: enter into the joy of thy Lord.He was the husband of Cora Boynton Anthony.He will be laid to rest on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 10L:00 AM at Faulks Chapel Baptist Church cemetery; 3141 GA-96, Jeffersonville GA.Services rendered by Fluker Funeral Services; 985 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross GA.