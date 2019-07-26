Marcus Bell
February 14, 1930 - July 22, 2019
Macon, GA- Mr. Marcus Bell departed this life and became present with the Lord on Monday, July 22, 2019. The celebration of his life will be 12:00 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at New Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church located at 795 Maynard Street, Macon, GA 31217. He was the youngest son of Katie and Leroy Bell, both of whom preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Myrna Davis Bell, his three children, Reggie, Marqueta, and Melonie, his six grandchildren, and a host of other family members. Entombment will take place at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens & Mausoleum.
Family contact: 111 McCrary Dr.
Hutchings Service.
Published in The Telegraph on July 26, 2019