Marcus Cail Logue
September 14, 1965 - February 6, 2019
Milledgeville, GA- Marcus Cail Logue, age 53, of Milledgeville, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019.
Services will be held at 2:00PM on Saturday, February 9, 2019 in the Chapel of Townsend Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Dublin Memorial Gardens. Rev. L.T. Logue will officiate. The family will receive friends from 1:00PM until funeral hour at Townsend Brothers Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Casey Oliver, Mike Dixon, Dustin Spires, Parks Hall, Bob Dixon, Aaron Graham, and Austin Graham.
Mr. Logue was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed fishing. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and served on the U.S.S. Sterrett during the Haiti Crisis. He was preceded in death by his mother, Jane Dixon Logue.
Survivors include his sister, Debbie Logue Caldwell (Johnny), of Sparta; brother, Steve Logue (Lori), of Kathleen; father, Dillon Logue (Alice), of Eatonton; 2 nieces; 1 nephew; and special friend, Tammy Burke, of Eatonton.
