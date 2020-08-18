Marcus GandyDecember 20, 1936 - August 14,2020Macon, GA- Marcus A. Gandy, Jr. passed away unexpectedly, August 14, 2020. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Forest Hills United Methodist Church, 1217 Forest Hill Road, Macon, GA. Covid-19 regulations will be observed. The Reverend Dianne Sweckard and the Reverend Teresa Edwards will officiate.Marcus was born in Meigs, Georgia on December 20, 1936 and moved to Macon in 1937. He graduated from Lanier High School for Boys. He retired from Burns/Boral Brick Company after 32 years of service and then worked part time driving cars for Five Star Dodge. Marcus was a people person and never met a stranger. He was a long time member of Forest Hills United Methodist Church and loved his church family. The love that he and his wife received as members of the Seekers Sunday School Class was like having a second family. He taught Sunday School 5th graders for over 30 years. With much faithfulness and dedication, he served as usher for his church for over 40 years and hardly ever missed a Sunday. Marcus was a great dancer! He and his wife, Nancy, took every opportunity to go "cut a rug" at the Moose Club and later the American Legion or wherever there was a good band.Marcus and his family were well known for being the owners of the most exquisite restaurant in downtown Macon, the Mark's Cellar Restaurant and Cave Lounge. Marcus graciously greeted many customers in Middle Georgia as well as many celebrities. The Saratoga in the alley in downtown Macon was another popular family owned restaurant and included specialty hamburgers, their pickles and dip, and also homemade deserts made by Marcus's mom.Marcus was preceded in death by his parents, Marcus A. Gandy, Sr. and Blanford Gandy and his sister-in-law Barbara Gandy.Marcus is survived by his wife, Nancy Love Gandy. Sons: Marcus A. Gandy, III (Susan), and Sam Gandy. Daughters: Stephanie Gandy Hall and Hannah (John) Fleckenstein. Stepson: Brian Utley (Jennifer) and stepdaughter, Kimberly Johnson. Grandchildren: Erin Pyles, Kylee Davidson, Wesley Gandy, Caroline Pettis (Brendan), Christian Gandy, Carson Gandy, Olivia Fleckenstein, Riley Fleckenstein, Taylor Johnson, Kahlen Johnson, Sara Utley and Will Utley. Great Granddaughter, Addison Pettis. Brother, Phillip Gandy and Sister, Rose Edwards (Ronnie).More information on Marcus Gandy can be found by searching U-Tube "Interview with Marcus Gandy".In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Methodist Children's Home in Memory of Marcus or to the donor's favorite charity.