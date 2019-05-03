Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hart's Mortuary and Crematory 6324 Peake Road Macon , GA 31210 (478)-746-4322 Memorial service 11:00 AM First Presbyterian Church Send Flowers Obituary

Bob Kimsey

August 31, 1948 - May 1, 2019

Macon, GA- Marcus "Bob" L. Kimsey, III, 70, of Macon, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held Monday, May 6, 2019 at 11:00AM at First Presbyterian Church with the Reverend Chip Miller and the Reverend John Kinser officiating. The family will greet friends in the Gathering Place following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 682 Mulberry St., Macon, GA 31201 or M. D. Anderson Cancer Center at

Bob enjoyed growing up and being part of the Macon community. He graduated from Lanier High School in 1967, where he played defensive tackle. He won All State and a full scholarship to the

Bob attended Georgia College, making Dean's List throughout and graduated with a degree in business in 1972 He later returned to earn an MBA and earned Outstanding Young Alumni in 1983. He later became a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Bob enjoyed a career in healthcare, beginning in the role as an attendant at, what was then, the Macon Hospital. He grew along with The Medical Center of Central Georgia and rose through the ranks and services to become a senior vice president. He particularly enjoyed his role as the organization's entrepreneur, starting with a total revision and expansion of the old ambulatory clinic, the first use of mid-level practitioners and upgrading emergency and ambulance services. He later worked with clinicians and executives to establish The Medical Center as a member of The American Trauma Society, working toward what became the designation as a Level 1 trauma center.

Bob began the assessment of consumer needs and healthcare marketing in the central Georgia area, organizing and developing the Urgent Care concept, and leading the development of Secure Health and Central Georgia Health System owned by physician practices, among others.

During Bob's time with Central Georgia Health System, he served in many official, as well as, community roles. He was vice chair for Macon Chamber of Commerce and president of the Downtown Council, working with the Cherry Blossom Festival. He was a vigorous supporter of the Macon Health Club and loved the health and relationships he built there.

In 1998, Bob left Central Georgia Health System as part of the spinoff of Care South, the home health system he helped to found. He worked for Care South until his retirement in 2005.

Bob was a member of First Presbyterian Church and the Covenant class, both of whom have supported him and his family through many years. He was also a member of Georgia College Alumni and Idle Hour Country Club. Bob is preceded in death by his father, Marcus L. Kimsey, Jr., mother, Robbie B. Kimsey, grandmother, "Granny" Ruby Buchanan, and half-sister, Mary Carreker.

Bob is survived by his wife, Carol P. Kimsey; sons, Mark (Jen) Kimsey, Matthew Kimsey; grandson, Ashton Kimsey; brother, Bucky (Betty Jean) Kimsey; niece, Kathie (Roddy) Groetzinger; nephews, James (Hannah) Kimsey, and Kyle Kimsey; and half-sisters, Hilda Walker and Carolyn Griffeth.

Please visit

Hart's at the Cupola, 6324 Peake Road, Macon, Georgia 31210 has charge of arrangements.





View the online memorial for Bob Kimsey





Bob KimseyAugust 31, 1948 - May 1, 2019Macon, GA- Marcus "Bob" L. Kimsey, III, 70, of Macon, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held Monday, May 6, 2019 at 11:00AM at First Presbyterian Church with the Reverend Chip Miller and the Reverend John Kinser officiating. The family will greet friends in the Gathering Place following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 682 Mulberry St., Macon, GA 31201 or M. D. Anderson Cancer Center at www.gifts.mdanderson.org Bob enjoyed growing up and being part of the Macon community. He graduated from Lanier High School in 1967, where he played defensive tackle. He won All State and a full scholarship to the University of Georgia . He followed his beloved, Carol, back to Macon and they were married August 3, 1968. Bob served in the United States Army Reserve, winning the Leadership Award.Bob attended Georgia College, making Dean's List throughout and graduated with a degree in business in 1972 He later returned to earn an MBA and earned Outstanding Young Alumni in 1983. He later became a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives.Bob enjoyed a career in healthcare, beginning in the role as an attendant at, what was then, the Macon Hospital. He grew along with The Medical Center of Central Georgia and rose through the ranks and services to become a senior vice president. He particularly enjoyed his role as the organization's entrepreneur, starting with a total revision and expansion of the old ambulatory clinic, the first use of mid-level practitioners and upgrading emergency and ambulance services. He later worked with clinicians and executives to establish The Medical Center as a member of The American Trauma Society, working toward what became the designation as a Level 1 trauma center.Bob began the assessment of consumer needs and healthcare marketing in the central Georgia area, organizing and developing the Urgent Care concept, and leading the development of Secure Health and Central Georgia Health System owned by physician practices, among others.During Bob's time with Central Georgia Health System, he served in many official, as well as, community roles. He was vice chair for Macon Chamber of Commerce and president of the Downtown Council, working with the Cherry Blossom Festival. He was a vigorous supporter of the Macon Health Club and loved the health and relationships he built there.In 1998, Bob left Central Georgia Health System as part of the spinoff of Care South, the home health system he helped to found. He worked for Care South until his retirement in 2005.Bob was a member of First Presbyterian Church and the Covenant class, both of whom have supported him and his family through many years. He was also a member of Georgia College Alumni and Idle Hour Country Club. Bob is preceded in death by his father, Marcus L. Kimsey, Jr., mother, Robbie B. Kimsey, grandmother, "Granny" Ruby Buchanan, and half-sister, Mary Carreker.Bob is survived by his wife, Carol P. Kimsey; sons, Mark (Jen) Kimsey, Matthew Kimsey; grandson, Ashton Kimsey; brother, Bucky (Betty Jean) Kimsey; niece, Kathie (Roddy) Groetzinger; nephews, James (Hannah) Kimsey, and Kyle Kimsey; and half-sisters, Hilda Walker and Carolyn Griffeth.Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.Hart's at the Cupola, 6324 Peake Road, Macon, Georgia 31210 has charge of arrangements. Published in The Telegraph from May 3 to May 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Georgia Return to Today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close