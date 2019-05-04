Marcus L. "Bob" Kimsey III (1948 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Carol, I'm so sorry to hear about Bob. Worked with both of..."
    - Greg and Dottie Panter
  • "Carol may God bless you in this trying time I worked with..."
    - Ida Robertson
  • "Carol may God give you strength during this time. Have some..."
    - Melford Williamson
  • "Carol, Deepest condolences to you and your Family. Bob was..."
    - Ken Wilkes
  • "Dear Family, I have many great memories of being in classes..."
    - Larry Nicholson
Service Information
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
6324 Peake Road
Macon, GA
31210
(478)-746-4322
Memorial service
Monday, May 6, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Obituary
Bob Kimsey
August 31, 1948 - May 1, 2019
Macon, GA- Marcus "Bob" L. Kimsey, III, 70, of Macon, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held Monday, May 6, 2019 at 11:00AM at First Presbyterian Church with the Reverend Chip Miller and the Reverend John Kinser officiating. The family will greet friends in the Gathering Place following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 682 Mulberry St., Macon, GA 31201 or M. D. Anderson Cancer Center at www.gifts.mdanderson.org.
Hart's at the Cupola, 6324 Peake Road, Macon, Georgia 31210 has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph from May 4 to May 6, 2019
Funeral Home Details