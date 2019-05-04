Bob Kimsey
August 31, 1948 - May 1, 2019
Macon, GA- Marcus "Bob" L. Kimsey, III, 70, of Macon, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held Monday, May 6, 2019 at 11:00AM at First Presbyterian Church with the Reverend Chip Miller and the Reverend John Kinser officiating. The family will greet friends in the Gathering Place following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 682 Mulberry St., Macon, GA 31201 or M. D. Anderson Cancer Center at www.gifts.mdanderson.org.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's at the Cupola, 6324 Peake Road, Macon, Georgia 31210 has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Bob Kimsey
Published in The Telegraph from May 4 to May 6, 2019