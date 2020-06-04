Marcus Pearson Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marcus's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marcus Pearson Jr.
July 25, 1991 - May 29, 2020
Macon , GA- Graveside services will be on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Cherry Blossom Memorial Garden; 2700 Midway Rd. Lizella GA 31052
Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving the transitioning of their loved ones.
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.


View the online memorial for Marcus Pearson Jr.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Cherry Blossom Memorial Garden
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
BENTLEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
2714 MONTPELIER AVE
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 742-0952
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 2, 2020
Marcus Im miss u so much man I cant believe u gone
Latrecia Fort
Friend
May 31, 2020
My sincere condolences for Marcus and family.
May he Rest In Peace
Gail W
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved