Marcus Pearson Jr.
July 25, 1991 - May 29, 2020
Macon , GA- Graveside services will be on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Cherry Blossom Memorial Garden; 2700 Midway Rd. Lizella GA 31052
Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving the transitioning of their loved ones.
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.
View the online memorial for Marcus Pearson Jr.
July 25, 1991 - May 29, 2020
Macon , GA- Graveside services will be on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Cherry Blossom Memorial Garden; 2700 Midway Rd. Lizella GA 31052
Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving the transitioning of their loved ones.
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.
View the online memorial for Marcus Pearson Jr.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 4, 2020.