Marcus Charles Whitehead, Sr.
November 13, 1954 - July 26, 2019
The Celebration of Life Service for Marcus Charles Whitehead, Sr. will be held at 11:00 A.M on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the First Baptist Church, 95 W. Morse Street, Forsyth, Georgia 31029. The body will lie in state from 9:00 - 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Marcus Whitehead's name to the World Famed Tiger Marching Band at Grambling State University: http://www.gram.edu/giving/paypal.php.He is survived by his wife Joan F. Whitehead, six children, one sister, and other relatives. The family will receive visitors at their home from 3:00 - 7:00 P.M. Arrangements entrusted to Willis Funeral Services, Inc. , 191 MLK Drive, Forsyth, Georgia 31029.
Published in The Telegraph on July 30, 2019