Margaret Alice Martin "Peggy" Timberlake
April 11, 1943 - April 23, 2020
Macon, GA- Margaret Alice Martin "Peggy" Timberlake, 77, of Macon, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to North Macon Presbyterian Church Missions at 5707 Rivoli Dr, Macon, GA 31210, MTW Ambassador's Fund at P.O. Box 744165, Atlanta, GA 30374-4165, or Strong Tower Fellowship at 2193 Vineville Ave., Macon, GA 31204. A private graveside will be held at Riverside Cemetery.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 26, 2020