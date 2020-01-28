Margaret Belflower
September 30, 1932 - January 24, 2020
Macon, GA- Margaret Carr Belflower, of Macon, GA, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, January 28 at 11AM at Macon Memorial Park. Mrs. Belflower was born on September 30, 1932 in Tifton, GA to the late Columbus Wiley and Annie Maude Hester Carr. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John Willis Belflower.
Mrs. Belflower is survived by her children, Don (Linda) Belflower, Tim Belflower, Gary (Kristi) Belflower and Judy (Johnny) Belflower Walsh; grandchildren, Becky, Nicole, Emily, Johnny and Nick; and great grandchildren, Leah, Addison, Noah, Claire and Grace Garner. The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the providers and staff of Bolingreen Health & Rehabilitation in Macon, GA for the loving care provided to Mrs. Belflower over the past 9 years.
